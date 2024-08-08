Joy’s Newsletter

THE ANSWER TO PHARMA'S DEATH CULT!
Curse the darkness? Or LIGHT a CANDLE?
  
Joy Lucette Garner
June 2024

May 2024

A Brief & Fascinating History of Modern Medicine vs. Naturopathic HEALING
For a fast and TRUE understanding, check out TrutherTalk's video on Rumble
  
Joy Lucette Garner

March 2024

Venomous PARASITES Instead of "Spikes?"
Forget about a "virus." And forget about the deadly "spike" too? Venom poisoning is OBVIOUS. Are we facing GMO/chimeric nano-parasites, breeding …
  
Joy Lucette Garner
Covid Only Killed IF They Went to the HOSPITAL
Dr. McCullough: "Virtually all deaths occurred in the HOSPITAL."
  
Joy Lucette Garner
VENOMS are in products MOST People are Consuming. And the ANTIDOTE is? Dr. Bryan Ardis has the Receipts!
WHY did they demonize the MOST effective antidote to these venoms long BEFORE covid? Obviously, they wanted to stop humanity from saving themselves…
  
Joy Lucette Garner
The Burning of the Pigs
It's happening, and we are their farm animals.
Hell Hath No Fury
THE VAX PERPS: There is nothing waiting for them in hell that will rival what they have created for themselves here on earth.
  
Joy Lucette Garner
V@x Injury NUMBERS: "Rare" is NOT a "Scientific" Term. We have the NUMERICAL risk factors of injecting their POISON.
SEE the NUMBERS below. Then you'll know how many "chambers are loaded" if you're STILL playing Russian Roulette with Vaccines.
  
Joy Lucette Garner
February 2024

