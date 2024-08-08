Joy’s Newsletter
THE ANSWER TO PHARMA'S DEATH CULT!
Curse the darkness? Or LIGHT a CANDLE?
Aug 8
•
Joy Lucette Garner
30
June 2024
Dr. Yeadon Comments on "The Most Important Project of the Century: The End of Virology with Jamie Andrews + Jacob Diaz"
Jamie ran a series of elegant and fundamental lab experiments which replicate the conditions you’ll find are always used in alleged “isolation of…
Published on Exposing The Darkness
•
Jun 18
THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDE
Experiments - without words!!!
Published on Mary-Ann’s Newsletter - THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS ON THE OTHER SIDEE
•
Jun 11
The Parasites in the Jabs are REAL
And this is WHY they don't want us "plebs" using ANYTHING that kills PARASITES.
Jun 9
•
Joy Lucette Garner
163
May 2024
A Brief & Fascinating History of Modern Medicine vs. Naturopathic HEALING
For a fast and TRUE understanding, check out TrutherTalk's video on Rumble
May 12
•
Joy Lucette Garner
11
March 2024
Venomous PARASITES Instead of "Spikes?"
Forget about a "virus." And forget about the deadly "spike" too? Venom poisoning is OBVIOUS. Are we facing GMO/chimeric nano-parasites, breeding …
Mar 19
•
Joy Lucette Garner
21
Covid Only Killed IF They Went to the HOSPITAL
Dr. McCullough: "Virtually all deaths occurred in the HOSPITAL."
Mar 17
•
Joy Lucette Garner
32
VENOMS are in products MOST People are Consuming. And the ANTIDOTE is? Dr. Bryan Ardis has the Receipts!
WHY did they demonize the MOST effective antidote to these venoms long BEFORE covid? Obviously, they wanted to stop humanity from saving themselves…
Mar 15
•
Joy Lucette Garner
28
The Burning of the Pigs
It's happening, and we are their farm animals.
Mar 5
23
Hell Hath No Fury
THE VAX PERPS: There is nothing waiting for them in hell that will rival what they have created for themselves here on earth.
Mar 4
•
Joy Lucette Garner
34
V@x Injury NUMBERS: "Rare" is NOT a "Scientific" Term. We have the NUMERICAL risk factors of injecting their POISON.
SEE the NUMBERS below. Then you'll know how many "chambers are loaded" if you're STILL playing Russian Roulette with Vaccines.
Mar 3
•
Joy Lucette Garner
32
February 2024
Zeolite Clears Graphene Oxide? Vaxxed or not, we ALL have some in us now.
We need to try things out, see what works. These "treatments" are ACTUALLY "safe" and they help, which is WHY the FDA & big tech try to block us from…
Feb 7
•
Joy Lucette Garner
34
