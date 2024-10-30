Stephanie Seneff, an MIT S. Research Scientist, has published a peer-reviewed, authoritative, and crystal clear scientific paper (HERE) laying out the exact mechanisms by which the jabs are in fact causing a massive explosion of extremely aggressive cancers, (and plenty of other deadly diseases) of a type never seen before, leaving doctors (purportedly) “baffled” by how incredibly deadly they are, such that by the time it’s even diagnosed, patients are already in the “final” stages.

It’s an extremely technical paper, but here are the scientific facts:

HIGHLIGHTS:

• A plethora of autoimmune disease incidences occurred after COVID-19 mRNA injections were rolled out.

• Aggressive cancer cases have occurred in the bodies of recipients at sites where the mRNA was injected and at distant metastatic sites.

• The mRNA vaccines cause thymic involution (shrinking) and dysregulation of the T regulatory (Treg) and T effector (Teff) homeostatic cell balance.

• Activated immune cells deliver spike protein to the thymic epithelial cells, damaging them.

• The Treg/Teff balance may determine the fate of autoimmunity and/or cancer and is different for patients with cancer versus those without any cancerous tissues.

• Repeated mRNA injections lead to empirical evidence of impaired immune functions(elevated IgG4, PD-L1), associated with increased autoimmunity and cancer risks, and decreased resistance to infections.

• In the with-cancer recipients, the mRNA vaccine may be associated with either autoimmunity or further progression of the cancer(s) depending on the immunotherapy treatment the patient receives. (PDF) Autoimmune and Neoplastic Outcomes After the mRNA Vaccination: The Role of T Regulatory Cell Responses.

IMPORTANT NOTE: In the nationwide (48 U.S. states) Control Group study, we couldn’t find a single cancer in the entirely unvaccinated population (those who’ve never been jabbed with anything, ever) in any age-group. Based upon the sample size, this means the risk of cancer (to whatever extent it exists) in this population would have to be below .08% in a nation where the lifetime risk of cancer in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population is now over 50%.

Only a complete moron has any trouble understanding what these numbers actually mean. And we do understand the mechanisms by which we are being EXTERMINATED with injections right now.

