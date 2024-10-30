Mechanisms by which the Jabs cause cancer
The jabbed are experiencing an explosive rate of aggressive new cancers, and HERE is how it's happening:
Stephanie Seneff, an MIT S. Research Scientist, has published a peer-reviewed, authoritative, and crystal clear scientific paper (HERE) laying out the exact mechanisms by which the jabs are in fact causing a massive explosion of extremely aggressive cancers, (and plenty of other deadly diseases) of a type never seen before, leaving doctors (purportedly) “baffled” by how incredibly deadly they are, such that by the time it’s even diagnosed, patients are already in the “final” stages.
It’s an extremely technical paper, but here are the scientific facts:
HIGHLIGHTS:
• A plethora of autoimmune disease incidences occurred after COVID-19 mRNA injections were rolled out.
• Aggressive cancer cases have occurred in the bodies of recipients at sites where the mRNA was injected and at distant metastatic sites.
• The mRNA vaccines cause thymic involution (shrinking) and dysregulation of the T regulatory (Treg) and T effector (Teff) homeostatic cell balance.
• Activated immune cells deliver spike protein to the thymic epithelial cells, damaging them.
• The Treg/Teff balance may determine the fate of autoimmunity and/or cancer and is different for patients with cancer versus those without any cancerous tissues.
• Repeated mRNA injections lead to empirical evidence of impaired immune functions(elevated IgG4, PD-L1), associated with increased autoimmunity and cancer risks, and decreased resistance to infections.
• In the with-cancer recipients, the mRNA vaccine may be associated with either autoimmunity or further progression of the cancer(s) depending on the immunotherapy treatment the patient receives. (PDF) Autoimmune and Neoplastic Outcomes After the mRNA Vaccination: The Role of T Regulatory Cell Responses.
IMPORTANT NOTE: In the nationwide (48 U.S. states) Control Group study, we couldn’t find a single cancer in the entirely unvaccinated population (those who’ve never been jabbed with anything, ever) in any age-group. Based upon the sample size, this means the risk of cancer (to whatever extent it exists) in this population would have to be below .08% in a nation where the lifetime risk of cancer in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed population is now over 50%.
Only a complete moron has any trouble understanding what these numbers actually mean. And we do understand the mechanisms by which we are being EXTERMINATED with injections right now.
Thanks for this and reminding us about the control group study. I just skimmed through it but could not find a breakdown by disease. I wanted to see the cancer data you referred to. I would also be very interested in the neurological disease numbers like Alzheimers's.
Now, just a small point about the excellent Seneff study: the concept of autoimmune disease (of which it is claimed there are about 80) is an outgrowth of "immune system" and "germ theory" which has been thoroughly discredited. For example read "Can You Catch A Cold". The confusion between inflammation being both destructive and protective also comes into play: inflammation stops when the repair is complete. It's interesting that the chemicals most often associated with development of "autoimmunity" are medications. So why don't we call it what it is really? - POISONING and BIOCHEMICAL CHAOS. If the body encounters a poison that the body is unfamiliar with then chaos ensues - Chris Exley makes this point about aluminum poisoning. For a nice summary of "autoimmune" check out "What Really Makes You Ill" pg 386. Another source of poisoning of the baby's brain is vitamin supplements taken by the expectant Mum. For example B12 and folic acid together amplify the chances of the baby being born autistic (Source Daniel Roytas discussing supplements recently). I can't imagine Vitamin D3, listed by the EU as an endocrine disruptor and biocide (it's in d-Con rat bait) being much better. Like vaccines - never tested for long term effects on our kids. Keep up the good work! Eat whole food plant based and get your sunshine.
I was shocked by the information contained in your IMPORTANT NOTE, section. It is truly devastating. So much cancer appears to have been preventable.
I will check out the Vaccine Control Group Study and read your other post on Cancer. I wonder whether there is an increasing incidence of developing cancer depending upon how many vaccines have been administered. I also would be curious to know if there were any vaccines that were statistically significantly associated with later development of cancer as compared with others. Thank you for writing this.