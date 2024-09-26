Snopes has ZERO Evidence the Vaccine Study has Been "Debunked"
We all know how laughable Snopes is. They also insist ALL jabs are perfectly safe;-)
Go see Snopes’ pathetic story HERE: Their claim RFK Jr., somehow “exploited” the Control Group study is astonishingly ludicrous. Snopes attempts to sell the narrative that people don’t get rich from selling vaccines, and that it’s the people who sacrifice everything (sometimes even their very lives) to warn people that the jabs are dangerous, are only doing it for the money. Wow. What a story.
I’m grateful for the coverage though, because the minute Snopes reports something has been “debunked” we KNOW it’s the truth (and that their shadowy overlords are terrified of this specific truth being understood by us plebs;-).
Read if you want. It’s just a pile of manipulations, innuendo, and personal attacks, which is wholly devoid of any factually correct DATA that might support the asinine allegation the study was ever in any way “debunked.” The writer certainly hasn’t managed to debunk anything, other than any remaining pretense he’s not just a liar working to support a vile agenda which has as it’s primary goal the physical destruction of humanity.
Godspeed,
Joy Garner, founder of The Control Group (2020 - USA)
Snopes = retardism.
Mr. Miller, the compiler of souls who have "died mysteriously" or "suddenly" has in a week's time gathered 22 accounts of NURSES succumbing to the reaper's call. But their "reaper" is a murderer, not a grim angel of death by natural causes, which causes such grief. For this seven day period of tragic losses, I tallied up the ages and divided by 22 for an average: 51 years young was the answer. Still in the prime of life these persons were murdered and robbed of what God has set as their gift of life. Aside from what they might have further contributed to society as nurses, each one doubtlessly had future plans of their own aside from their profession, that were dashed "suddenly."
Mark also, in the tragic report noted that over 50 infants and newborns had become statistics during the same time period! Poor babies. The only consolation for the many broken hearts they left in the wake of their passing, is that the God of Justice and Mercy has stated that in the Resurrection, on that day, "saved" mothers will be handed their infants which were taken from them prematurely; a joyful reunion among so many~! I hope to be witness to such an event. Many tears of pure joy will be shed on that awesome morning, along with grateful recognition that our God is a merciful and loving God, but will in no way acquit the wicked.
R.