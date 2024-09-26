Go see Snopes’ pathetic story HERE: Their claim RFK Jr., somehow “exploited” the Control Group study is astonishingly ludicrous. Snopes attempts to sell the narrative that people don’t get rich from selling vaccines, and that it’s the people who sacrifice everything (sometimes even their very lives) to warn people that the jabs are dangerous, are only doing it for the money. Wow. What a story.

I’m grateful for the coverage though, because the minute Snopes reports something has been “debunked” we KNOW it’s the truth (and that their shadowy overlords are terrified of this specific truth being understood by us plebs;-).

Read if you want. It’s just a pile of manipulations, innuendo, and personal attacks, which is wholly devoid of any factually correct DATA that might support the asinine allegation the study was ever in any way “debunked.” The writer certainly hasn’t managed to debunk anything, other than any remaining pretense he’s not just a liar working to support a vile agenda which has as it’s primary goal the physical destruction of humanity.

Godspeed,

Joy Garner, founder of The Control Group (2020 - USA)