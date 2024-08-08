My readers already know how bad it is. And like me, they’re burning out on all of the graphic details, as well as on continually donating to people/causes that generally only curse the darkness without taking actions towards effective REMEDY.

A group who has lit a very bright candle, (and which fully deserves our support) is IPAK-EDU. I had the pleasure of speaking with James Lyons-Weiler this morning, and therein, I got a clearer picture of his group and the amazing strides they’ve already made by building structures which provide true REMEDY. If we only spend 2% of the time (resource, energy, focus) which we’ve previously devoted to whining, listening to (and donating to) the whiners, (who are busy bemoaning the darkness) to INSTEAD support the true REMEDIES, we can make it through this.

The above, is why I am making an appearing on this upcoming IPAK-EDU seminar:

If we only spend 2% of the time (resource, energy, focus) which we've previously devoted to whining, listening to (and donating to) the whiners, (who are busy bemoaning the darkness) to INSTEAD supporting true REMEDIES, we can make it through this. That which we focus upon GROWS. Let's focus our time, energy, and resources upon on the LIGHT (that which we desire) now.

PLEASE consider checking IPAK-EDU.org out and supporting a group that has already built the most imperative structures requisite to REPLACING the “beast” system (which is presently devoted to the physical destruction of humanity).

NOT JUST “EDUCATIONAL”: Look deeper for a moment.

On the surface, IPAK-EDU looks like it’s purely educational. However, behind the scenes, they are moving MOUNTAINS, having already created their own powerful mechanisms for peer-reviewed publications of the VALID (non-pharma-funded) science, data, and solid research, while also instigating, deploying, and supporting TRUE healing, i.e., curative mechanisms and modalities.

After all of the damage that’s been done, it’s obviously way past time to light a candle, by supporting those who are ACTUALLY causing the remedies. I don’t know about you, but I am DONE bemoaning the darkness (whining about it).

OKAY, WE GET IT!

“Jabs bad.” Okay. Got it. “Pharma bad.” Okay. Much of our food supply is bad. Okay. Courts are corrupt. Okay. Elections are rigged. Okay. We GET IT!

Okay, okay, okay!!

Build it, and they will come. IPAK-EDU has already built the requisite structures so that we can walk around the beast (acknowledge it sure, but then, step around the deadly pile of poop) and get to where we want to be. They’re also providing a strong bridge with which we can guide others around that massive pile of rotten CRAP that’s been maiming and murdering so much of humanity.

We want LIFE. And we want robust health while we’re living it. Nothing else matters if health and life are not first secured. Register, and urge your present health practitioners to do the same - so that they’re know at least as much as the person they’re treating;-) It’s cheaper than a couple of stops at the coffee bar per-month. And you might also reconsider some of your “whining” (bemoaning the darkness) subscriptions while you’re at it.

Yeah, it’s bad. Enough. It’s time to expand the full deployment of effective REMEDIES - for each of us personally, and for humanity.

Godspeed,

Joy Garner, founder of the Control Group

PS: I have not asked for, been-offered, or received, a penny for any of my time on this. I understand what IPAK-EDU is up to, (truly) and it is ALL about healing humanity from the damage that’s already been done, while protecting us from additional destruction. The educational part is purely so we know exactly what we’re dealing with and HOW we can fix it, i.e., what is working, what is curing, and what is REMEDY.